Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Lowered to “Hold” at Gabelli

Gabelli lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ACBI. Raymond James upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist raised their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.28 million, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $25.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Research analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 36,036 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 86,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $1,602,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

