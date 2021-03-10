AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of T stock opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $211.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $35.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

