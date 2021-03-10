Austco Healthcare Limited (ASX:AHC) Insider James Brett Burns Purchases 210,526 Shares

Austco Healthcare Limited (ASX:AHC) insider James Brett Burns bought 210,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$19,999.97 ($14,285.69).

Austco Healthcare Company Profile

Austco Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and clinical workflow management solutions in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Asia, and the Middle East. The company offers Tacera, an IP based nurse call system for hospitals, and aged care and acute care facilities.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Austco Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austco Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.