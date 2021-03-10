Aventus Price Tops $0.43 on Major Exchanges (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Aventus has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aventus has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and $160,127.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aventus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000764 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00053051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010807 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.71 or 0.00729523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00064841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00029211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Aventus Token Profile

Aventus is a token. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aventus’ official website is aventus.io . The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aventus

