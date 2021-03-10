AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Given “Buy” Rating at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

AVEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.33.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.46. The company has a market cap of $232.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.40. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,557,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 685,045 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $557,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 59,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 59,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

