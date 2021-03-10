AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Given “Buy” Rating at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
AVEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.33.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.46. The company has a market cap of $232.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.40. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
