Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) shares dropped 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.90 and last traded at $19.27. Approximately 995,399 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 563,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.42.

AVID has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Avid Technology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Avid Technology from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $851.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%. Research analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 106,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 302.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

