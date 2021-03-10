Aviva PLC Invests $3.44 Million in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Aviva PLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 236,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440,000. Aviva PLC owned about 0.08% of JetBlue Airways as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 99,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

JBLU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.64.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.57. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $96,550.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,520.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $100,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,513.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,965 shares of company stock worth $262,562. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

