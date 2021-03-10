Aviva PLC Reduces Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,912,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 720.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 549,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,865,000 after buying an additional 482,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 860.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,092,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,738,000 after buying an additional 1,874,773 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 2,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,500,966 shares in the company, valued at $110,020,807.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,821 shares of company stock worth $20,402,507. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCCO opened at $72.53 on Tuesday. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $83.15. The company has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.21 and a 200-day moving average of $59.05.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $46.39.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

