Aviva PLC Trims Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in DaVita by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 433,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,143,000 after buying an additional 41,259 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DaVita by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 407,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,926,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DaVita by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 402,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,268,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in DaVita by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 331,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,413,000 after buying an additional 64,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in DaVita by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 305,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,196,000 after buying an additional 169,316 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $107.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.63 and a 200-day moving average of $102.32. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.20 and a 52-week high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

