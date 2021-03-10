Axe (AXE) Trading 18.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, Axe has traded up 18.9% against the dollar. One Axe coin can now be bought for about $0.0707 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a market capitalization of $372,038.44 and $21,151.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.17 or 0.00844807 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000035 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 73.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

