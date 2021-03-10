AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Up 6.7%

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)’s share price shot up 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.83 and last traded at $20.71. 171,956 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 274,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXGN. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AxoGen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.71. The company has a market cap of $843.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 7.45.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,181,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 72,932 shares of company stock worth $1,439,869 over the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AxoGen by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,006,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,807,000 after buying an additional 142,239 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AxoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,113,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,505,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,944,000 after purchasing an additional 208,820 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,351,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,197,000 after purchasing an additional 82,686 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,161,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,795,000 after purchasing an additional 81,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXGN)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

