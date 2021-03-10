AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Up 6.7%

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)’s share price shot up 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.83 and last traded at $20.71. 171,956 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 274,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXGN. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AxoGen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.71. The company has a market cap of $843.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 7.45.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,181,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 72,932 shares of company stock worth $1,439,869 over the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AxoGen by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,006,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,807,000 after buying an additional 142,239 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AxoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,113,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,505,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,944,000 after purchasing an additional 208,820 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,351,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,197,000 after purchasing an additional 82,686 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,161,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,795,000 after purchasing an additional 81,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXGN)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit