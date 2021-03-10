B. Riley Boosts First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Price Target to $28.00

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised First Foundation from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Foundation currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.54.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Foundation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 15,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $297,799.25. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $468,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,862.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,715 shares of company stock worth $1,820,149. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 102.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 333,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 168,424 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 676.0% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 160,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,706,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,124,000 after acquiring an additional 238,315 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 135,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 1,461.4% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 34,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 32,516 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

