B. Riley Increases The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target to $74.00

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $54.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLCE. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America raised shares of The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Children’s Place has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.27.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $82.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $85.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.15 and a 200-day moving average of $44.38. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.27.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.24. The business had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.64 million. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Children’s Place will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth $589,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the third quarter worth $9,468,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth $8,638,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth $8,510,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,751,000 after purchasing an additional 168,849 shares during the period.

About The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.