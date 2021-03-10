B. Riley Upgrades Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) to Buy

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) was upgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.00. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

UBA opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $691.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.47. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $21.21.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 13.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 103,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 70.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 65.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 9,856 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 146.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 18,012 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 53.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

