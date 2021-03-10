B. Riley Weighs in on ChromaDex Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ChromaDex in a research report issued on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen forecasts that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ChromaDex’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

NASDAQ CDXC opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. ChromaDex has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $708.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.16 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, Chairman Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $196,332.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 262,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,651.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 302.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in ChromaDex by 528.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.