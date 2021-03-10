Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) (LON:BBY) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50

Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) (LON:BBY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON BBY traded down GBX 5.40 ($0.07) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 286.40 ($3.74). The stock had a trading volume of 1,595,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,215. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71. Balfour Beatty plc has a 12-month low of GBX 165.30 ($2.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 298.96 ($3.91). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 275.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 253.75.
About Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L)
Read More: Quantitative Easing
Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.