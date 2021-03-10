Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) (LON:BBY) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50

Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) (LON:BBY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON BBY traded down GBX 5.40 ($0.07) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 286.40 ($3.74). The stock had a trading volume of 1,595,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,215. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71. Balfour Beatty plc has a 12-month low of GBX 165.30 ($2.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 298.96 ($3.91). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 275.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 253.75.

About Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

