BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director Sells $541,950.00 in Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director William Scott Martin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $541,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William Scott Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $665,000.00.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $70.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.02 and a 200-day moving average of $53.89. BancFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $72.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. As a group, analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

BANF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

