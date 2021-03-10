Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BKRIY. AlphaValue raised Bank of Ireland Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of Ireland Group has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of BKRIY stock opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16. Bank of Ireland Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

