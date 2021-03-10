Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Upgraded to Buy at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

BKRIY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Bank of Ireland Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of Ireland Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Ireland Group has an average rating of Buy.

Bank of Ireland Group stock opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. Bank of Ireland Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.16.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

