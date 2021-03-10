Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 401.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,173,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,142,361 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $55,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EAF. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth about $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth about $2,881,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in GrafTech International by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in GrafTech International by 314.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in GrafTech International by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 273,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $2,657,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,576,731 shares of company stock worth $220,048,538. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAF stock opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.90. GrafTech International Ltd. has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $13.04.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.