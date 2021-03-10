Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 33,417 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,417 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $53,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 67.4% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 17.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

OGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

NYSE:OGS opened at $75.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.55. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 66.10%.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

