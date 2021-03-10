Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 95,766 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,336,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,766 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $57,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,540,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,043,000. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,833,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,238,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,505,000 after purchasing an additional 292,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,062,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,080,000 after purchasing an additional 255,734 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -105.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $63.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

BYD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.16.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

