Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,261 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.25% of J2 Global worth $55,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the third quarter worth $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter worth $227,000.

Get J2 Global alerts:

JCOM opened at $114.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. J2 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $115.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.60.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.42.

In other J2 Global news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,039,835.79. Also, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $19,534,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.