Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $50.96 Million Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,191,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,508 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.33% of Portland General Electric worth $50,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 106.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 73.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POR stock opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $56.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POR. Mizuho cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.40.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

