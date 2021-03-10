Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 160,606 Shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,150,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,606 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $51,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WYND. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 313.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WYND opened at $60.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -505.21 and a beta of 1.84. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $52.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.69 and its 200 day moving average is $41.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Destinations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.26.

Wyndham Destinations Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

