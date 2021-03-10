Barclays Boosts GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target to $37.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

GMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James downgraded GMS from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research downgraded GMS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens downgraded GMS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. GMS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average is $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 73.02 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. GMS has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $42.33.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GMS will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 144,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.82 per share, with a total value of $5,331,536.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,724,000 after purchasing an additional 283,837 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GMS by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of GMS by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 993,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,942,000 after purchasing an additional 17,483 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in GMS by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 773,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,644,000 after acquiring an additional 204,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in GMS by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 685,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after acquiring an additional 88,320 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

