Barclays Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a £122 ($159.39) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com to a buy rating and set a £105 ($137.18) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £122 ($159.39) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £129.78 ($169.56) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of £111.06 ($145.11).

LON:JET opened at GBX 6,682 ($87.30) on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of GBX 5,345 ($69.83) and a 12 month high of £100.50 ($131.30). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,661.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8,275.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

