Base Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $140,483.00 (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $140,483.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Base Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.49 or 0.00002673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.85 or 0.00501311 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00066366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00052742 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00072627 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000589 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.13 or 0.00528692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00076417 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol’s total supply is 2,464,048 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,645,169 tokens. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol

Base Protocol Token Trading

