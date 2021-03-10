Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the February 11th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BVNRY remained flat at $$11.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.04.

Bavarian Nordic A/S, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a portfolio of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company markets non-replicating smallpox and monkey pox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names. It is also developing MVA-BN (freeze-dried) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of smallpox; MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase II clinical trials development stage for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus; MVA-BN Filo that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Ebola; MVA-BN HPV that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat human papillomavirus; MVA-BN WEV, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat equine encephalitis; and BN-Brachyury that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of chordoma.

