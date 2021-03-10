Beowulf (BWF) Price Hits $0.0129 on Major Exchanges

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last week, Beowulf has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. Beowulf has a total market capitalization of $12.94 million and $133.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beowulf token can currently be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $283.71 or 0.00507214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00066289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00053309 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00072171 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000587 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $293.82 or 0.00525293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00076227 BTC.

Beowulf Profile

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com

Buying and Selling Beowulf

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using U.S. dollars.

