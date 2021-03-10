Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) (LON:DLG)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) (LON:DLG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 395 ($5.16) price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 351 ($4.59) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 335.60 ($4.38).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) alerts:

Shares of DLG stock opened at GBX 318.80 ($4.17) on Tuesday. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 225.40 ($2.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 313.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 300.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.67. The company has a market cap of £4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, personal home, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.