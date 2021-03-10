BIKI (BIKI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.97 Million

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, BIKI has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BIKI has a market cap of $12.97 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIKI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BIKI

BIKI (CRYPTO:BIKI) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 469,728,079 coins and its circulating supply is 314,898,567 coins. The official website for BIKI is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT . BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

BIKI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIKI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

