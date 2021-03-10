Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 1,145.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $6,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,823 shares of company stock worth $10,535,994. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TECH shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.09.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $344.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $367.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.21. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $155.17 and a 12-month high of $414.99.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

