BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,259,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $121,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,559.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.61.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $12.90.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $109,378.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,543.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc designs and develops novel, oral and small-molecule medicines. Its drug candidates include Berotralstat, BCX9930, BCX9250, RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, PERAMIFLU, Galidesivir and Mundesine. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.