BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Receives $32.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.44.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 9,917 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $412,051.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,740,208.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 18,484 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $715,515.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 198,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,699,651.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 398,247 shares of company stock worth $16,316,850. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,687,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,162,000 after buying an additional 503,659 shares during the period. Tower House Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $18,872,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $17,934,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 406,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 245,223 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.19.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

