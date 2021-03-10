Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Trading Up 65% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 57.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 65% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $93,608.95 and approximately $1,261.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Interest alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.50 or 0.00242281 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00058902 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00091054 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000514 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 56.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Interest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.