BlackRock Inc. Has $122.33 Million Stock Holdings in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,244,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.84% of Tivity Health worth $122,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TVTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

NASDAQ TVTY opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.30. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $25.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 128.43% and a negative net margin of 47.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tivity Health Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

