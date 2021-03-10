BlackRock Inc. Has $127.58 Million Stock Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,907,314 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Cryoport worth $127,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 435.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter worth about $94,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter worth about $244,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Shares of CYRX opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $84.97. The company has a quick ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.62 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.34.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 426.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cryoport currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.