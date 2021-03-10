BlackRock Inc. Purchases 101,485 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,002,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.73% of Goosehead Insurance worth $125,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $996,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $118.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.26 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.50 and its 200 day moving average is $118.83. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $37.26 and a 12 month high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 36,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $4,776,743.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 333,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,906,736.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.89, for a total transaction of $2,646,498.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,981,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,450,904.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,239 shares of company stock worth $27,304,071 over the last 90 days. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.