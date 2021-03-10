BlackRock Inc. Sells 163,361 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,589,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 163,361 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Veeco Instruments worth $131,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VECO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 61.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 212.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the third quarter worth $610,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VECO stock opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $22.70.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VECO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

