BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BKT)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
BlackRock Income Trust stock opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $6.25.
About BlackRock Income Trust
Further Reading: Trading on Margin
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.