BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BKT)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock Income Trust stock opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $6.25.

About BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

