BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the January 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of BFY opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $15.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

