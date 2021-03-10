Blair William & Co. IL Has $896.40 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,030,219 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,503 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.3% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $896,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakmont Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 427,559 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,446,738 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $989,043,000 after acquiring an additional 154,686 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 31,378 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,509,015 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after acquiring an additional 107,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $227.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.91 and its 200 day moving average is $219.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

