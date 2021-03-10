Blair William & Co. IL Invests $190,000 in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,150 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of USA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of USA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get USA Technologies alerts:

USA Technologies stock opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. USA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $11.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.01 million, a P/E ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 2.10.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. USA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that USA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USAT. Northland Securities raised USA Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded USA Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on USA Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for USA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.