Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Holdings in Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in shares of Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Psychemedics were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

NASDAQ:PMD opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. Psychemedics Co. has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average is $5.10.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, opiates, synthetic cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines.

