Blair William & Co. IL Sells 407 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $240,000.

IOO stock opened at $64.17 on Tuesday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $66.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.91 and its 200 day moving average is $60.70.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

