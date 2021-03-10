Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $207,957.00 (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market capitalization of $138.78 million and approximately $207,957.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can now be purchased for approximately $3.65 or 0.00006428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $286.26 or 0.00503842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00067875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00055375 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00074824 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $299.33 or 0.00526861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00075530 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io . The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars.

