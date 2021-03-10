BMO Capital Markets Increases AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target to $200.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 52.77% from the company’s current price.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.71.

NYSE AGCO opened at $130.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $137.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGCO will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AGCO news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $121,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,283.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AGCO by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AGCO by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

