BMO Capital Markets Raises Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Price Target to $17.00

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

MRETF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Martinrea International from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Martinrea International from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Martinrea International from $19.50 to $18.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of MRETF opened at $10.60 on Friday. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $13.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

