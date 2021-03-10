BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €64.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) received a €64.00 ($75.29) price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BNP Paribas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €50.41 ($59.30).

Shares of EPA:BNP opened at €52.59 ($61.87) on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($81.38). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €45.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of €40.06.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

